The Tai Idol Season 5 grand finale unfolded as a vibrant celebration of youth talent and cultural heritage at the Multipurpose Cultural Hall in Namsai. The event, organized by the Tai Khamti Heritage and Literature Society, highlighted the remarkable talent within the Tai Khamti community while reaffirming its commitment to preserving cultural identity.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, the event’s chief guest, praised the community's efforts to promote its rich heritage, emphasizing how initiatives like Tai Idol have inspired the younger generation. Mein noted that the spark ignited by the 2003 Brahmaputra Darshan, which showcased Tai Khamti folk music and dance, has now grown into a movement celebrating the community’s talent on regional, national, and even international stages.

Mein celebrated the achievements of Chow Chujanta Manchey, who was crowned the winner, with Nang Wakham Chakhap as the 1st Runner-up and Chow Khamseng Thoumoung securing the 2nd Runner-up position. Their success, he said, reflects the limitless potential of the region's youth and serves as inspiration for others to follow.

Highlighting recent milestones, Mein applauded the accomplishments of Chow Saratham Namchoom, a renowned artist from the Tai Khamti community, and urged parents and society to support initiatives that enable children to pursue creative aspirations.

The finale also included the launch of two new music videos, one featuring last year’s Tai Idol winner and another showcasing a mesmerizing performance by Phontok.

Mein commended the Tai Khamti Heritage and Literature Society for their dedication and reiterated the government’s commitment, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, to empowering youth and preserving cultural identity.