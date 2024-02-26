Deputy Commissioner, Tawang, Kanki Darang today inaugurated a cutting and tailoring training program at Monyul Sports Club in Tawang.

The event also marked the unveiling of the new logo for Tawang Green Farmer Producer Company Limited.

Notable attendees included DAO Tawang Toli Bam, DHO Saifur Rehman, DDI Tsering Drema, Nawang Chozom (President of Tawang Green Farmer Producer Company), and other officials.

Sponsored by North Eastern Development Finance (NEDFi) as part of their CSR initiative, the training is organized by the North East Society for Handicraft Incubation and Livelihood Promotion (NE-SHILP) in collaboration with Pinky Thokchom, BDO-CBBO TCRMS, and a Master Trainer from Longding District. The program, spanning from February 26th to March 6th, 2024, aims to benefit 10 trainees in Tawang.

Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang shared his personal tailoring experience with the trainees, emphasizing the importance of teaching precise cutting techniques before stitching. He urged organizers to monitor beneficiaries' progress post-training, envisioning additional income for farmers through evening tailoring activities.



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On the launch of the Tawang Green Farmer Producer Company logo, DC Darang stressed the significance of a company's logo as its identity. He encouraged farmers to work diligently to establish the brand logo's popularity and reliability.

Additional remarks were made by DAO Tawang Toli Bam, DHO Saifur Rehman, and DDI Tsering Drema. DDI Tsering Drema invited farmers and youths to register for an upcoming training program on solar light fittings and repairing, to be conducted by her department.

This flagship initiative reflects a collaborative effort to empower individuals in Tawang with valuable skills, fostering economic opportunities and community development.