The second edition of the District-Level Inter-School Meet 2025 was ceremoniously inaugurated at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Stadium in Tawang this morning, April 8, marking the beginning of a vibrant celebration of student talent, teamwork, and educational spirit. The event was formally declared open by MLA of Tawang, Namgey Tsering, in the presence of an enthusiastic gathering of students, teachers, dignitaries, and officials.

Organized under the leadership of District Deputy School Education Officer (DDSE) Hridhar Phuntso, the inter-school meet has brought together over 1,000 students and 100 accompanying teachers from 43 government elementary schools across the district. Participants have been provided with accommodation at five designated venues within the district headquarters to ensure seamless coordination and comfort throughout the event.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by several distinguished guests including Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, Superintendent of Police Dr. D.W. Thongon, Lt. Colonel Digvijay Jadhav from the Tawang Brigade, public representatives, departmental officials, and educators.

In his keynote address, MLA Namgey Tsering praised the Education Department for its continued efforts in promoting holistic development and encouraging camaraderie among schoolchildren. He urged students to participate with sincerity, discipline, and determination—qualities he emphasized as essential for success. He also made a heartfelt appeal to the youth to stay away from drugs and actively contribute towards environmental cleanliness and sustainability.

Underscoring his support for educational advancement, MLA Tsering announced a personal financial contribution of ₹2 lakh to assist in the successful conduct of the meet. His gesture was met with loud applause and appreciation from the attendees.

Special guest Lt. Colonel Digvijay Jadhav lauded the initiative, expressing confidence that such events play a pivotal role in nurturing student talent and promoting a spirit of healthy competition and unity.

In his address, DDSE Hridhar Phuntso extended gratitude to the Indian Army and other stakeholders for their vital support. He emphasized that the meet is not just a sporting event but also a platform for fostering mutual respect, collaboration, and leadership among students.

The inaugural program commenced with a welcome speech by DPC ISSE Dhondup, who acknowledged the support of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the district administration, local leaders, and the broader community including parents and teachers.

The event concluded with the ceremonial lighting of the Olympic torch by MLA Tsering, followed by the administration of the participants’ pledge by the Deputy Commissioner, officially signaling the commencement of the inter-school meet.