In a move to bolster security across Tawang's bustling market zones, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kanki Darang inaugurated an advanced CCTV surveillance network at Nehru Market today. The newly installed system extends monitoring from the Nehru Market tri-junction to the Old Market tri-junction, effectively bringing the town's three main markets under enhanced surveillance.



The launch ceremony was attended by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) Tasso Kato, Nehru Market Bazar Secretary Tsangpa Tashi, members of the Bazar Welfare Committee, and local police officials.



Spearheaded by DC Tawang, the initiative has been executed under the guidance of District Information Technology Officer Tenzin Phuntsok and financed through the DC Untied Fund. The project builds upon earlier efforts, which saw CCTV systems installed in Old Market and parts of New Market in April 2023. According to DC Darang, plans are underway to extend surveillance to the few remaining areas in New Market.



Bazar Secretary Tsangpa Tashi and the Bazar Welfare Committee expressed their appreciation for the initiative, emphasizing its importance in ensuring public safety. Dy.SP Kato highlighted the practical benefits of the system, citing the recent resolution of a theft case with the aid of CCTV footage from both administrative and private sources.





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