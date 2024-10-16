The inaugural Arunachal Test Championship launched with much fanfare today at DPS Jullang, marking the beginning of a new era in the state’s cricketing landscape. The tournament, the first of its kind in Arunachal Pradesh, is played in a traditional test match format, aiming to promote longer-format cricket in the region.

The event was officially inaugurated in the presence of several distinguished guests. Shri Gangte Vijay, Treasurer of the United Naharlagun Cricket Club, declared the tournament open, with Ms. Kipa Mero, Chairperson of Kipa Mero Women Cricket Club, as well as Miss Kipa Anu and Gyammar Omi from the United Naharlagun Cricket Club, also gracing the occasion.

The first encounter of the championship saw a face-off between Itanagar Cricket Club (ICC) and Caden Cricket Club (CCC). After winning the toss, ICC opted to bat first and started strong, with their openers accumulating 46 runs in the first 12 overs. However, a mix-up led to a run-out, and what appeared to be a solid start soon turned precarious as ICC lost five wickets in quick succession, finding themselves struggling at 110-5.

The momentum seemed to be in CCC's favor, and they looked poised to restrict ICC to a modest total. However, a resilient 86-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Ankit Gupta and Rakesh Kumar changed the course of the innings. Ankit’s aggressive approach yielded a valuable 68 runs off 85 balls, featuring eight boundaries and a six. Following his dismissal, Rakesh Kumar continued to anchor the lower order, forging a crucial 100-run stand for the eighth wicket with Rupesh Mishra. Rupesh contributed a gritty 41 off 77 balls before falling to a sharp leg-spin delivery from Loli Yangfo.

Rakesh Kumar remained unbeaten at the end of the innings, scoring a vital 84 runs off 136 deliveries, including 11 boundaries, and helping his team reach a competitive 296 in 75 overs. For CCC, leg-spinner Loli Yangfo emerged as the standout bowler, delivering an impressive spell of 16 overs, conceding just 53 runs while claiming five wickets. Teammates Nabam Tempo and Kamsha Yangfo also made significant contributions, securing two wickets each.

In response, CCC's top order faltered, losing four crucial wickets for just 58 runs by the close of play. With Day 2 set to resume tomorrow, CCC faces an uphill battle, and the stage is set for a potentially thrilling contest as they attempt to rebuild their innings.

Day 1 Summary:

Itanagar Cricket Club (ICC):296 all out in 75 overs

Rakesh Kumar: 84 runs (136 balls)

Ankit Gupta: 68 runs (85 balls)

Rupesh Mishra: 41 runs (77 balls)

Caden Cricket Club (CCC): 58/4 at stumps

Loli Yangfo: 5 wickets for 53 runs (16 overs)