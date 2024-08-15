As India celebrated its 78th Independence Day, the remote Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering China and Myanmar, witnessed a spectacular display of patriotism and unity. In a significant event at Hawai town, the district headquarters, a 500-feet long Tiranga Yatra saw the participation of thousands of enthusiastic citizens.

The Independence Day celebrations in Hawai were marked by a vibrant march past featuring the Arunachal Pradesh Police, NCC cadets, students, and members of Self-Help Groups, showcasing discipline and dedication. The local MLA of Hayuliang assembly constituency and Minister of Women & Child Development, Dasanglu Pul, hoisted the Tricolor, honoring the occasion with pride.

The air was filled with joy and patriotic fervor as the celebrations included mesmerizing cultural performances, with dances and songs echoing the spirit of freedom across the region. The event held special significance for the people of Anjaw, whose ancestors bravely faced the horrors of the 1962 Sino-Indian War, particularly the battle at Walong.