Commemorating the 150th anniversary of the Anglo-Wanchu War of 1875, the Akhil Bharat Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) organised a 'Tiranga Yatra' from Arunachal Pradesh's Ngissa village viewpoint to the proposed war memorial site at Nginu village.

Tai Tagak, former BJP President of Arunachal, stated that it was a privilege to have graced the occasion in the presence of ABVP State Secretary Biki Yader and her team, researcher and social worker Nepha Wangsa, chiefs of Nginu and Ngissa villages, senior BJP leader Golom Bogy, government officials and officers, Panchayat leaders, social workers, students, GBs, and the public from Longchan circle, Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The event featured a 1-km-long Tiranga and covered a distance of 3 kms, with the participation of thousands who paid tribute to the brave Wanchu warriors who fought to protect their land and freedom.

The Yatra revived the legacy of unsung heroes, instilling pride in their sacrifice and reaffirming Bharat's rich history of resistance.