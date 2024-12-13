Arunachal Pradesh was named the top adventure travel destination for 2025, as per the latest rankings by Aquaterra Adventures India Pvt Ltd.

In response to the achievement, Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his happiness, emphasising the state's appeal to adventure enthusiasts.

Taking to his official X handle, he stated, "Happy to see Arunachal Pradesh recognized as the top adventure travel destination for 2025! From breathtaking landscapes to thrilling adventure experiences, our state offers a memorable journey for every traveller."

Furthermore, CM Khandu invited travelers to explore the "pristine beauty, vibrant culture, and endless adventures" in the state.

"We invite you to explore the pristine beauty, vibrant culture and endless adventures that Arunachal has to offer. Come and make memories in the Land of Dawn-Lit Mountains!" he added.

Aquaterra Adventures India Pvt Ltd is an adventure tour operator which specialises in treks and river rafting throughout the Indian Himalayas.

The study compiled the study after collecting inputs from more than 1,000 adventure travel enthusiasts.