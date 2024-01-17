The Arunachal Pradesh Innovation & Investment Park has emerged as a beacon of success, steering the culture of startup, innovation, and enterprise with unparalleled diligence and dedication. The state is now being recognized as the Top Performer in the development of a robust startup ecosystem as announced on January 16 during the States' Startup Ranking 2022.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to the microblogging site X to express his heartfelt gratitude and joy, hailing the remarkable achievement of the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation & Investment Park. The Chief Minister lauded the team for their unwavering commitment to steering the culture of startup, innovation, and enterprise in the region.

"This is a wonderful achievement. My heartiest congratulations to the team of Arunachal Pradesh Innovation & Investment Park for having steered the culture of startup, innovation, and enterprise in Arunachal Pradesh with such diligence and dedication," Chief Minister Pema Khandu stated, acknowledging the pivotal role played by the initiative.

Arunachal Pradesh is now poised to become a beacon for innovation and a role model for other states in fostering a thriving startup ecosystem. The government's commitment to supporting and nurturing entrepreneurial talent has undoubtedly set the state on a trajectory of economic prosperity and growth.