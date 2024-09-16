Officials and personnel from the US Air Force's 25th Fighter Squadron, also known as the 'Assam Draggins', visited the Hump Museum in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, on Sunday, September 15 to pay tribute to their airmen who lost their lives during World War II. Lt. Col. Justin "Riot" Davis and Capt.

Nivruth Maramreddy led the squadron's homage, reflecting on the sacrifices made by their predecessors as many aircraft crashed in the region during wartime missions.

The visit holds historical significance, as the 25th Fighter Squadron flew its first combat mission over the Hump in 1942, transporting vital supplies across the treacherous route from Assam to China’s Yunnan province.

Nearly 650 aircraft were lost during these missions, navigating extreme weather and mountainous terrain. The squadron earned its nickname, "Assam Draggins," during its operations from Assam.

The Hump route, which passed over Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and into China, became infamous for its danger, with hundreds of US airmen losing their lives in crashes. Many of these remains are believed to still lie in the Himalayan mountains.

The Hump Museum, dedicated to the memory of those who flew the perilous route, was inaugurated by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and US Ambassador Eric Garcetti in November 2023.

John Tayeng, from Abor Country Travels & Expedition, who helped coordinate the visit, described it as an "honour" to welcome the squadron back to the region 81 years later.