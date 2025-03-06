The Arunachal Pradesh government has pledged to strictly enforce laws to combat illegal gambling, unauthorized lottery ticket sales, and forceful donations, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein informed the state assembly on Thursday.

Responding to a Private Member Resolution (PMR) moved by the lone Congress MLA Kumar Waii, Mein acknowledged that despite existing laws, these illegal activities continue to thrive in the state, particularly in the capital, Itanagar.

Waii urged the government to take immediate steps to halt the rampant sale of unauthorized lottery and 'housie' game tickets, as well as the illegal collection of donations.

Terming the resolution "relevant," Mein assured the House that district authorities have already been instructed to enforce existing laws more rigorously. He highlighted that illegal gambling has financially devastated many families, with law enforcement agencies making several arrests in connection with such activities.



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He further stated that only a goal-oriented administration could effectively eradicate the menace and called upon lawmakers to raise public awareness about the harmful effects of gambling and forced donations.

Senior BJP leader Pani Taram also voiced concerns over organizations misusing donation drives, often fixing amounts that resemble extortion rather than voluntary contributions.

During the discussion, Waii suggested that if illegal gambling could not be controlled, the government should consider legalizing it to generate revenue. However, Mein responded that the government would conduct a detailed study on the pros and cons before making any decision.

Following Mein’s assurance that stringent action would be taken in consultation with the House, Waii withdrew the resolution.