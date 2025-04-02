A walk-cum-rally to advocate for greater equality and inclusion for autistic individuals was held at Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar, marking World Autism Awareness Day.



The April Blossom Foundation conducted the event which saw the participation from school students, members of the health and education departments, Doni Polo Mission School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired, and St. Mary Sacred School for Special Needs.

The rally started from Indira Gandhi Park and concluded at Energy Park, spreading awareness about the challenges faced by autistic individuals.

This year’s theme, "Advancing Neurodiversity and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," highlights the crucial link between neurodiversity and global sustainability efforts. The goal is to promote inclusive policies and practices that empower autistic individuals and contribute to the realization of the SDGs.

"People with autism often experience isolation, stigma, and inequality. Many have been denied healthcare and education, especially during crises. Our foundation runs a free school to provide therapies and special care for autistic students to aid their recovery," said Binde Jini, founder of April Blossom Foundation.

Ananta Goswami, a special educator from Doni Polo School for Impaired, emphasized the importance of inclusion, stating, "On World Autism Awareness Day, let us recommit to creating a world where no person with autism is left behind."

Highlighting the role of technology in autism therapy, Dr. Dampak Mindo of Health Services said, "AI and technological innovations are revolutionizing autism therapy, offering non-verbal individuals a voice, enabling personalized learning, and fostering independence."

Likha Taya, Assistant Project Officer of the DDSE Education Department, urged parents to adopt a positive approach towards children with autism. "Celebrate small successes, praise their achievements, and recognize that progress takes time. Encouragement and support play a crucial role in their growth and confidence," he said.

The initiative underscored the need for collective efforts to ensure a more inclusive and supportive environment for autistic individuals in Arunachal Pradesh and beyond.