In a blow to drug trafficking in the region, West Kameng Police arrested two individuals on October 23 as part of their ongoing anti-drug initiative, Operation Dawn. The operation resulted in the seizure of 163.2 kg of suspected cannabis, valued at approximately Rs 13.04 lakhs.

Acting on credible intelligence, the police tracked the suspects' movements through the dense jungles of Lipakphu. After a concerted effort, a team from the Balemu Police Station successfully apprehended the duo, who were found in possession of five gunny bags filled with the illicit substance.

The arrested suspects have been identified as 23-year-old Jintu Daimari and 21-year-old Mintu Daimary, both hailing from Udalguri, Assam. Alongside the cannabis, authorities confiscated three mobile phones, including an iPhone, two functional mobile walkie-talkies, a khukri, and an Alto car believed to have been used in the operation.

The two suspects are currently in police custody, with investigations underway to unravel their drug trafficking network and prevent further illegal activities in the area.