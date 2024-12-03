The All West Kameng District Students’ Union (AWKDSU) has urged for reforms to the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in Arunachal Pradesh to better preserve the cultural heritage of the region. The union submitted a seven-point memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar, IAS, during a meeting attended by General Secretary Dorjee Tashi.

The memorandum highlights key concerns of the student community and calls for streamlining the ILP process to ensure its efficient implementation. While the specific details of the seven points were not disclosed publicly, the union emphasised that addressing these issues is critical for safeguarding West Kameng’s cultural identity.

The move represents a significant effort by AWKDSU to engage with district authorities on improving the ILP framework, which is seen as essential for maintaining the region’s unique heritage and protecting the rights of its residents.