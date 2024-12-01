A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband in Kakoi, Arunachal Pradesh on November 24, 2024. The 30-year-old mother of three, Ganga Biswakarma, also known as Tayum Yana, was allegedly killed in a brutal act of violence by her husband, Susan Tayum.

On November 30, a team from the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS), led by President Kani Nada Maling and Vice-President Yab Yazor Camdir, visited the Kimin Police Station to meet with Officer-in-Charge Inspector Tumki Loya for updates on the case. The team, with the help of Para-Legal Volunteer (PLV) Obang Dai, then travelled to Kakoi to meet with the victim's family.

The victim’s mother, visibly distressed, spoke to the team about her family’s struggles. Living under the traditional Adhi system, they worked in the paddy fields, with Ganga supporting her husband and three children. Through tears, she expressed the grief of losing her daughter in such a violent manner. “We are so poor, we cannot care for her three children. My daughter worked hard to provide for her family, and now her youngest son, just two years old, is left without a mother,” she said.

The victim’s younger sister, who was present during the murder, shared her account of the event, revealing the fear she felt witnessing the attack. The team offered counseling and listened to the family’s story.

The APWWS has raised concerns about the welfare of the victim’s children, alerting the Child Welfare Committee, Yupia, to ensure their care. The team reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing justice for the victim and her children.

The organisation condemned the escalating violence against women in the state and called for a united effort from all sectors to protect the rights and dignity of women and children. The APWWS also praised PLV Obang Dai for facilitating the visit and supporting the grieving family.