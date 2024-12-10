A mega legal awareness cum workshop on Human Rights Day took centre stage at Government Upper Primary School, ESS Sector, Itanagar on December 10. Organised by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) and Bodhana NGO, the event focused on gender-based violence, child-friendly legal services, marriage registration, and NALSA schemes.

Advocate Kamin Danggen from APSLSA led an engaging session on critical legal topics, including NALSA’s legal services for senior citizens, disaster victims, and poverty alleviation initiatives. Danggen emphasised the importance of marriage registration and detailed the support available through the National Legal Helpline (15100).

APWWS President Advocate Kani Nada Maling spotlighted essential legal protections for vulnerable groups, citing frameworks like the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Juvenile Justice Act, and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

Adding a creative touch, the Bodhana team performed a live skit illustrating human rights issues faced by various genders, including transgender individuals. Students also participated in a thought-provoking art exercise, encouraging them to challenge gender stereotypes and promote inclusivity.

Advocates Terji Gamlin and Iken Ado enriched the discussions with valuable insights on legal frameworks and societal issues.

Nang Khema Khamhoo, the school’s head teacher, commended the programme for its innovative approach.

The workshop drew 254 attendees, including students, faculty, APWWS members, and representatives from the One Stop Centre, Itanagar. Keter Bagra, undersecretary of the Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission, was among the notable attendees.