A workshop on good governance was conducted at the DC’s Conference Hall in Arunachal's Bomdila, on December 23, with emphasis on enhanced public service delivery and help desks in every sub-division.

The workshop was held as part of the 'Sushasan Saptah - Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore' campaign under the chairmanship of I/C Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rinchin Leta.

While chairing the meeting, Leta shared valuable insights on enhancing public service delivery and emphasised the importance of setting up help desks in every sub-division to provide better and more accessible services to the public.

The workshop also included a review of various initiatives undertaken so far in the district under the Good Governance scheme.

Plans for future initiatives aimed at improving governance and public welfare were also discussed.