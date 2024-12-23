Arunachal: Workshop on good governance held in Bomdila with focus on public service delivery
A governance workshop in Bomdila discussed enhancing public services and establishing help desks. The event featured insights from Deputy Commissioner Rinchin Leta.
A workshop on good governance was conducted at the DC’s Conference Hall in Arunachal's Bomdila, on December 23, with emphasis on enhanced public service delivery and help desks in every sub-division.
The workshop was held as part of the 'Sushasan Saptah - Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore' campaign under the chairmanship of I/C Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rinchin Leta.
While chairing the meeting, Leta shared valuable insights on enhancing public service delivery and emphasised the importance of setting up help desks in every sub-division to provide better and more accessible services to the public.
The workshop also included a review of various initiatives undertaken so far in the district under the Good Governance scheme.
Plans for future initiatives aimed at improving governance and public welfare were also discussed.
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