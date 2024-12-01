Arunachal Pradesh's Anini, located in the Dibang Valley, has been awarded Gold Award for 'Best Offbeat Mountain Destination' at the Outlook Traveller Awards 2024.

The recognition serves as a fitting tribute to Anini’s distinctive charm and its untouched natural beauty, cementing the town's status as an exceptional travel destination.

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu termed the achievement 'a befitting tribute to Anini', further highlighting the destination as one that blends scenic splendour with cultural richness.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Arunachal CM stated, "This coveted award is a testament to Anini’s growing appeal as a destination that seamlessly blends scenic splendour with cultural richness, making it a standout choice for offbeat travel enthusiasts."

I am thrilled to share that Anini has received the prestigious Gold Award for the 'Best Offbeat Mountain Destination' at the highly acclaimed Outlook Traveller Awards-2024, a befitting tribute to Anini’s unique charm and untouched natural beauty.



This coveted award is a… pic.twitter.com/Ajjdf4kNnr — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 30, 2024

CM Khandu further praised the achievement and extended gratitude to all those who have contributed to Anini’s rise as a must-visit destination.

He further stated that the award also acknowledges the efforts of Outlook Traveller in celebrating destinations with exceptional qualities.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has contributed to making Anini a must-visit location and to Outlook Traveller for recognizing its exceptional qualities," he added.