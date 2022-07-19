The under-construction Greenfield Airport in Hollongi attains major boost, as the Airports Authority of India (AAI) conducted its first flight test landing – considered as a key milestone towards efforts undertaken for operational zing the Airport by 2022.

The Airport in Hollongi, 15 kms away from Itanagar includes Itanagar into the aviation map, thereby highlighting the significance of air access with the important district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu taking to Twitter has expressed gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for strengthening the efforts in crossing the significant milestone.

“Arunachal Pradesh Soaring High! A proud moment for us all as we cross yet another milestone in our efforts to operationalise Hollongi Greenfield Airport with first flight test landing by AAI. Grateful to Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and Hon Minister @JM_Scindia Ji. Kudos team.”

Arunachal Pradesh Soaring High!



A proud moment for us all as we cross yet another milestone in our efforts to operationalise Hollongi Greenfield Airport with first flight test landing by AAI.



Grateful to Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and Hon Minister @JM_Scindia Ji. Kudos team. pic.twitter.com/KjZm8maat2 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) July 19, 2022

“Preparations are in place to receive the first-ever passenger flight on August 15 next at the airport,” announced Chief Minister Pema Khandu during a joint site inspection along with Governor Brig (Rtd) Dr BD Mishra.

Both the Governor and the Chief Minister took a detailed review of all aspects of the proposed airport from representatives of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL), state government agencies like PWD, PHED and Power and all contractors involved in the project.



It involves developmental projects, such as airport pavement construction, air side work, terminal building construction, and city side work.

The proposed airport is designed to accommodate A-320 aircraft, with a 500-meter runway expansion planned in the future to accommodate A-321 aircraft.

It’s terminal structure, which spans 4100 square metres, will be able to accommodate 200 people during peak hours. The terminal building will include eight check-in counters and all modern passenger amenities. It is expected to be operational by 2022.

This terminal will be an energy-efficient structure with a rainwater harvesting system and a long-term landscape plan.

Meanwhile, ATC Tower, Technical Block, Fire Station, Medical Center, and other auxiliary works are all part of the development project.

The surrounding landscapes have an impact on the building’s exterior. The roof form is organic and generates an instant connection with the spectator, moving away from the severe geometry of straight lines and angles. The interior of the structure is meant to give passengers a sense of serenity.

This airport is recognized as a significant measure of PM Modi’s initiative to transform Arunachal Pradesh into a significant gateway to Southeast Asia, thereby boosting the regional economic activity.