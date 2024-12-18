Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu celebrated a significant milestone for Janeth Pinggam, whose debut short film "NUMB" has secured a prestigious nomination at the 17th Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF) 2025.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister wrote, "Congratulations to Janeth Pinggam for her debut film 'NUMB' being nominated at the 17th Jaipur International Film Festival 2025!"

"Wishing her great success and looking forward to more cinematic brilliance," CM Khandu added.

Emerging from the Shi-Yomi district, Pinggam's achievement stands out among 1,651 global submissions from 77 countries. Selected after a meticulous three-month review by a jury comprising 30 international members, her film has made it to the short fiction category.

The Jaipur International Film Festival, running from January 17-21, promises a global cinematic showcase featuring entries from the United States, Germany, Canada, China, and the United Kingdom. Established in 2009, JIFF has grown to become one of the world's most competitive platforms for fiction films.