Arunachal's Namsai district police arrested a woman for her involvement in the illegal sale of suspected heroin, in Kinghom Jona village.

The woman was identifed as Hemanti Limbu, a resident of Makum in Assam. From her possession, the police personnel seized 24.1 grams of suspected heroin.

Acting on reliable information, a police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Tage Tallang, Ct. D.K Taye, L/Ct Roija Singpho and Dvr Ct Linya Ado under the supervision of Namsai SP, on December 15 took prompt action and reached the location.

After following due legal procedure, the team seized two grey colour soap case containing 24.1 grams of suspected heroin in presence of two independent witnesses.

Earlier, in the previous week, the Arunachal police arrested a man in Itanagar for the alleged rape of his 14-year-old domestic help multiple times.

The police, on December 13 informed that the accused, a resident of Yupia-III village, employed the girl from Assam in September, shortly after the death of his wife. He allegedly began sexually exploiting her since then, they said.