Arunachal Pradesh's Tajum Dere scripted history, as he became the first cyclist from the state to compete in the 38th National Games.

Hailing from the hills of Shi-Yomi, Dere’s remarkable achievement is a testament to his determination and talent, as he now takes on the national stage.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauded the historic achievement on his official X handle and extended wishes for the upcoming event at the National Games.

He stated on X, "Tajum Dere, you have pedalled your way into history! Dere is the first cyclist from Arunachal to make it to 38th National Games."

Furthermore, the Arunachal CM hailed Dere's inspiring journey, stating, "From the hills of Shi-Yomi to the national stage, you are showing the world the way to conquer mountains."

As Dere prepares for the upcoming event in Uttarakhand, he carries the hopes and best wishes of his home state.