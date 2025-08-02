Arunachal's Vijaynagar cut off for two months: Locals struggle as MV road remains blocked

Remote Vijaynagar in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district continues to remain isolated from the rest of the state for over two months, as the Miao-Vijaynagar (MV) road remains blocked at multiple locations since May 30.

Heavy rainfall and massive landslides have caused extensive damage to the road, especially along the 85-mile stretch from Yachejolo to Gandhigram. Several portions of the road have caved in, making vehicular movement impossible and forcing residents to travel on foot through treacherous terrain.

The district administration has begun road maintenance and restoration, and the work has progressed up to Miphoto village (around 83 miles), according to official reports. Despite the efforts, locals say the progress is slow and inconsistent, leaving them to rely on their own community efforts. Videos and photos circulating on social media show villagers clearing blockages by hand, using basic tools in organised community service drives.

“Locals cleared the recent blockage. One place was cleared yesterday. But the road is still blocked at several points. Either the road maintenance is not working, or it is extremely slow,” said a resident of Vijaynagar, expressing frustration at the delay.



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Residents shared that the blockade is causing immense hardships. “People have to walk for miles in very difficult conditions. It’s especially tough for children, the elderly, and medical patients,” said another local.

Speaking to the media, Changlang Deputy Commissioner Vishal Shah acknowledged the challenges and stated that the administration began restoration efforts on day one of the road closure. “Heavy machinery, including rock breakers, has been deployed. One major block has been cleared, and work on the remaining two is progressing. We hope to reopen the route very soon,” he said.

However, Shah admitted that due to the remaining blockages, people still have to walk for several miles to reach transport points. The MV road, a lifeline for the people of Vijaynagar, is the only overland route connecting the region to the rest of Arunachal. Its prolonged closure has not only hindered movement but also disrupted supply chains, access to healthcare, and other essential services.

As the monsoon continues to lash the region, the residents of Vijaynagar wait anxiously for the road to reopen and normalcy to return.