Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has categorically denied reports circulating on social media about the alleged transportation of elephants from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh to Vantara, Gujarat.





The visuals, which went viral on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, showed elephants being transported in large ambulances on Guwahati highways, sparking widespread speculation.



Several media outlets picked up the story, demanding an explanation from the Assam government. However, addressing the claims, the Chief Minister took to social media to clarify the situation.



In a tweet, he stated, "It is hereby clarified that no elephants have been transported from Assam in the recent past. Certain news items and social media posts published linking Assam to such activities are completely unwarranted and false."



The Chief Minister’s statement aims to dispel misinformation and reaffirm the state’s commitment to wildlife protection.





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