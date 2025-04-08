In a major breakthrough against the illegal liquor trade, police personnel from Naharlagun Police Station (Case No. 13/25 under Section 274 of the Indian Penal Code read with Section 37 of the Arunachal Pradesh Excise Act, 1993) apprehended one individual involved in the manufacturing and distribution of counterfeit alcohol.



The accused, identified as Gitupon Gogoi, a resident of Assam, was arrested on April 7, 2025, for allegedly engaging in the production and sale of adulterated liquor under fake trademarks and branding.



Acting on credible information, law enforcement officers conducted a raid at the premises, which led to the recovery of a large number of empty liquor bottles and forged labels of popular alcohol brands.



Authorities have confirmed the arrest of the accused and stated that a thorough investigation is currently underway to identify potential collaborators and the extent of the distribution network.