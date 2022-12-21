In a groundbreaking Counter-Insurgency operation launched by the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles along with Longding Police, on the evening of December 20, 2022, one self-styled Corporal insurgent of Burmese origin of NSCN-K (YA) was apprehended.

As per our sources, the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles received input from two cadres in the area.

Subsequently, one was apprehended by the team of Assam Rifles along with Londing police.

The apprehended cadre of NSCN-K (YA) has been identified as Self Styled Corporal Lonpho Gangsa, a resident of Longoi village, Myanmar.

The insurgent is an active cadre of NSCN-K (YA) who infiltrated the Wakka area along with another cadre for extortion and carrying out anti-national activities in the area.

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As per the source on the night of 20 Dec 2022, the cadres were moving from Wakka village to town. The joint team detected the movement of cadres.

The cadre was intercepted and apprehended after the Assam Rifles troops challenged him, but he tried to flee.

A pistol along with ammunition, a Chinese grenade, extortion notes proscribed group and other war-like stores were recovered from him. It was also reported by our sources, that a small fire started in the area while conducting the operation but it was doused by Security Forces and locals.

No loss of life or material is reported.

The apprehension of the cadre is a major blow to the proscribed group and the anti-national activities that they carry out from camps across Indo Myanmar Border, causing unwanted discomfort to the border villages.