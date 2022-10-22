The BJP ruling state government of Arunachal Pradesh on October 22 denied all allegations of corruption levelled upon CM Pema Khandu.

Speaking to the media in a press meet, Mahesh Chai Spokesman BJP cum former minister said, "From the day Arunachal Against Corruption levelled corruption charges against CM Khandu we have been standing strongly refutes to such claims and these are all false and politically motivated".

Further, Chai claims that Arunachal Against Corruption has totally been exposed and has been proven they are politically motivated and it has closely analysed its step-by-step process on how the organisation was formed and how a closed-door meeting was held against CM Khandu.

Further, the state unit alleged that Arunachal Against Corruption is just defaming the state.

"The 10 points charter of demands which they have in place, I think they don't even know about it, as while in a debate they did not even discuss one single demand", the spokesperson added.

However, the Arunachal Against Corruption while in front of national media should bring out point by point all the corruption charges along with the monetary transaction, which they never did, claims state BJP.

The BJP unit further added that under the regime of CM Khandu in the last 6 years at least 75 corrupt officials were suspended or arrested.

Speaking about Arunachal Against Corruption the state unit stated that if Arunachal Against Corruption succeeds in its plan of removing CM Khandu and making someone in their favour, then members of will Arunachal Against Corruption receive Rs 25 crore.