In a major operation, authorities in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district have confiscated cannabis valued at around Rs 1.33 crore. The raid occurred in Betchilling village within the Kalaktang police station jurisdiction, where 1,654.22 kg of the illegal substance was confiscated.



Superintendent of Police Sudhansu Dhama reported that the recovery consisted of 108 rectangular packages weighing 10 kg each and 33 gunny bags totaling 574.22 kg.





Additionally, specialized equipment was confiscated, including a 50-ton hydraulic piston jack, a modified iron trunk and frame, and a weighing machine, all reportedly used to compress and package the cannabis for transportation.



A case has been filed, and the police are continuing their investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible for the cannabis smuggling operation.





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