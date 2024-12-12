Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu, along with Social Justice, Empowerment, and Tribal Affairs (SJETA) and Sports Minister Kento Jini, inaugurated the Arunachal Vikas Parishad Bhawan (AVP Bhawan) in Itanagar.

The multipurpose facility, named Abo Tani Balwadi-cum-Multipurpose Activity Centre, represents a milestone in community development and cultural preservation.

The event was graced by Somayajulu, Advisor to Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram (Mumbai), and community leaders Techi Gubin and Gomar Angu.

The project, funded by SJETA, underscores the government’s focus on empowering tribal communities and fostering socio-cultural progress.



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Minister Kento Jini expressed gratitude to the Akhil Bharatiya Parishad for their unwavering support, acknowledging their role in bringing this vision to life. Chief Minister Khandu lauded the Arunachal Vikas Parishad (AVP), a sister organization of Akhil Bharatiya Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram, for its contributions to preserving Arunachal’s rich cultural heritage and traditions.

The AVP Bhawan is expected to serve as a hub for activities promoting education, tradition, and community welfare, aligning with the state’s vision for inclusive and sustainable growth.