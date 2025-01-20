In a tragic hit-and-run incident, a man lost his life, and two others were critically injured after an Alto car collided with a Fortuner vehicle between Pakro and Seba villages in Pakke Kessang district on January 19, 2025.

The swift response of the district police led to the arrest of the accused driver within 13 hours of the incident.

At approximately 5:50 PM on January 19, an Alto car (AR 01C1144), driven by Fehi Tayem of Taroyar village, collided head-on with a Fortuner (AR 01Y0033) on a stretch of road near Seba village.

Tayem, his wife, and another woman were traveling in the Alto when the collision occurred.

The injured victims were rushed to the District Hospital Seppa, where Fehi Tayem was declared dead by the emergency medical officers. The two critically injured passengers remain under treatment at the hospital.

The deceased's body was later transported to the Community Health Center (CHC) in Pakke Kessang for inquest and post-mortem examination before being handed over to his family.

The Pakke Kessang Police Station received an FIR regarding the incident shortly after it occurred. A police team led by Inspector Thony Tayeng and SI Pato Gami, under the supervision of SP Pakke Kessang Shri Tasi Darang, swiftly initiated an investigation.



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Both vehicles involved in the accident were seized and towed to the police station. The police employed technical surveillance and ground-level inquiries to track the suspect.

Within 13 hours, the main accused, Rashok Sonam (47), son of the late Lungming Sonam of Upper Liyak village, was apprehended.

The arrest highlights the efficiency and determination of the Pakke Kessang police force in ensuring justice.

SP Tasi Darang advised commuters to adhere to traffic regulations and exercise vigilance while driving to prevent such tragic accidents in the future.

"Reckless driving and negligence on the road can cost lives. Let this serve as a reminder for all to prioritize safety," he stated.

Further investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the collision and any additional liabilities. The police have assured the public of a thorough and transparent inquiry.

This incident serves as a sombre reminder of the importance of responsible driving and the devastating consequences of road accidents.