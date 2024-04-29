The Indian Army organized an ex-servicemen rally dedicated to veterans and brave women, known as veer naris, at the Tawang military station on Sunday, April 28, as detailed in an official press statement.

The event commenced with a solemn ceremony of wreath-laying at the Tawang War Memorial, where veterans paid homage to the courageous soldiers who valiantly defended Tawang during the 1962 war.

Over 150 veterans, veer naris, and next-of-kin veterans from across Tawang gathered to commemorate the occasion and take advantage of the amenities provided at the venue.

The Tawang Brigade and the Station Headquarters, Tawang, collaborated with staff from record offices of various regiments to address any pension-related concerns that veterans might have.

Additionally, the venue featured a range of facilities aimed at facilitating the needs of attendees. These included Suvidha Kendras/stalls set up by banks to manage pension accounts, an Aadhaar biometric update center, a veterans Suvidha Kendra Tawang, a field hospital, the ECHS Polyclinic, Agriculture Assistance, an NCC Guidance Centre, and an Army Awareness and Motivation Centre, according to the press release.

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