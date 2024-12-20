The Indian Army organized a memorable excursion for 17 students and 3 teachers from the Mahabodhi Society School, Teli, Tawang, to the enchanting Holy Waterfalls (Chumi Gyatse) in Arunachal Pradesh.

Known for its spiritual significance and natural beauty, Chumi Gyatse, situated near the Indo-Tibet border, provided an ideal setting for an enriching and educational journey.

The excursion was a day of exploration, learning, and inspiration. The students were introduced to the historical and cultural importance of Chumi Gyatse, a site deeply revered in the local community. They marvelled at the serene waterfalls, often regarded as a symbol of spiritual tranquillity.

Adding a special dimension to the trip, the students interacted with Indian Army soldiers stationed at the border. This inspiring interaction offered a glimpse into the soldiers' dedication, courage, and resilience, leaving the students with a profound sense of patriotism and gratitude.



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The initiative is part of the Indian Army's continued efforts to foster strong ties with the local communities in Arunachal Pradesh. By organizing such excursions, the Army not only promotes education and cultural awareness but also strengthens mutual respect and trust between the Armed Forces and the local populace.

The Mahabodhi Society School expressed heartfelt appreciation for the Army's thoughtful gesture. Teachers highlighted how the experience enriched the students’ understanding of their heritage while instilling a deep sense of national pride.

The excursion to Chumi Gyatse stands as a testament to the Indian Army's commitment to nurturing harmony and unity across the nation. This unforgettable journey left an indelible mark on the young participants, inspiring them to embrace the values of courage, service, and cultural pride.

