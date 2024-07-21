National People's Party (NPP) National President and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma met with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu at the latter's residence in Itanagar on July 21.

The meeting took place during Sangma's tour of the Arunachal capital, where he attended a felicitation ceremony for five newly elected NPP MLAs the previous evening.

Following their discussion, Khandu took to social media to express his pleasure at the encounter. He described Sangma as a "dear friend" and praised him as a "versatile personality and visionary."

Khandu further commended Sangma's deep connection to grassroots issues and his dedication to the comprehensive and inclusive development of Meghalaya.

“He (Sangma) is deeply connected to the grassroots and is working very hard for the all-round, inclusive development of the State,” he added.