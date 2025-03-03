Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauded Gamjum Laye's "inspiring" journey after he was selected as an officer in the Indian Army through the NCC Special Entry Scheme.

On his official X handle, the chief minister congratulated the NCC cadet, a resident of Leparada's Siru village, for his "dedication, perseverance, and unwavering spirit".

Gamjum pursued his education at NIT Arunachal Pradesh and secured a spot in the All-India merit list with an impressive rank of 50. "His dedication, perseverance, and unwavering spirit have earned him a well-deserved place in the All-India merit list (Rank 50), proving that hard work and determination always pay off," CM Khandu wrote on X.

Chief Minister Khandu lauded Gamjum's unwavering spirit, calling his accomplishment inspiring for the youth of Arunachal Pradesh. He wished him the very best as he embarks on his noble journey to serve the nation with pride and honor.

"Hard work and determination always pay off. Wishing Gamjum Laye the best of luck in his service to the nation. Jai Hind!" CM Pema Khandu said in his message.