NEW DELHI: The Chakma Development Foundation of India (CDFI) today filed a complaint seeking intervention of the National Human Rights Commission against false prosecution of the Chakma human rights defenders.

The CDFI alleged that leaders Kantimoni Chakma, Shanti Mohan Chakma, Sukra Chakma, Sunil Chakma, Sumar Jeevan Chakma and Himanta Chakma of Dharmapur Village under Miao Circle, Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sunny Singh vide his order dated 10th February 2022 under Section 188 CrPC with respect to alleged violation of Section 144 CrPC. On 10 February 2022, a complaint was filed by villagers of Neotan against alleged removal of boundary pillars purportedly by these Chakma community rights activists.

In its complaint to the NHRC, the CDFI stated, on 08.02.2022, Mr Sunny Singh told Diyun Times that he had admittedly not gone to erect the pillars. If the pillars were not erected, the question of removal does not arise.

The complaint was filed against one “Sri Shantimoi Chakma, Headman, Dharmapur II” by some people from nearby Neotan village but there is no person by the name “Sri Shantimoi Chakma” as Headman of Dharmapur II. Instead of identifying the real accused, the ADC initiated proceedings against a new person i.e. “Shri Shanti Moni Chakma, Headman, Dharmapur-II village” and started acting as the complaint, judge and jury.

There is also no specific averment in the complaint dated 10.02.2022 that the alleged pillars were purportedly removed after the imposition of the Section 144 CrPC on 09.02.2022. Without conducting any inquiry as to whether the alleged offence was committed after the imposition of Section 144 CrPC, the ADC issued the proceedings under Section 188 CrPC which amounts to putting the cart before the horse and prohibited under law.

“The Chakmas and neighbouring communities have been living peacefully for the last five decades peacefully and the Buri Dihing River was the recognized natural boundary between Dharmapur in the North and neighbouring Neoton village in the South. However, a problem started in November 2021 when the Chakma villagers of Dharmapur allegedly stopped one of the leaders of Neoton village, from illegally quarrying of boulders/stones from the new canal situated inside Dharmapur village for commercial supply to an illegal stone boulder/crusher nearby. The ADC instead of inquiring into the illegal quarrying sought to draw illegal and arbitrary boundary pillars between the two villages," said Suhas Chakma, founder of the CDFI.

The CDFI requested the NHRC to direct the State Government of Arunachal Pradesh and the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Miao to stop harassment of the Chakma community human rights defenders.

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