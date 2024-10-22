Union Minister Nitin Gadkari reviewed the progress of 15 ongoing National Highway projects covering 423 km in Arunachal Pradesh.

During the meeting, he emphasised the importance of expediting development to ensure timely completion of these critical infrastructure projects, highlighting the Modi government's commitment to enhancing mobility and driving economic growth in the northeast region, sources at the chief minister office (CMO) here said.

The review meeting was also attended by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who hails from the state, Union MoS for Road Transport and Highway Ajay Tamta, MPs Harsh Malhotra and Tapir Gao, besides Chief Minister Pema Khandu and other officials from the ministry and state government, they said.



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Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that he held discussions with Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi to accelerate the state's ongoing highway projects.

Singh said that new projects will soon be launched to further enhance infrastructure development across the region.

"Engaged in a productive discussion with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji to address challenges and accelerate the progress of ongoing highway projects in Manipur during the Review Meeting of National Highway Projects in the North-East, held today in New Delhi,” the chief minister said in a post on X.