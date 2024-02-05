Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauded the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to the microblogging site X, Khandu expressed his appreciation, stating, "The winds of transformation are blowing under the dynamic leadership of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi."

Highlighting the remarkable progress made in the region, Khandu nostalgically remembered the late Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for his allocations in the Union Budget 2018. These allocations were crucial for the construction of a tunnel under the formidable Sela Pass.

Until 2018, the Sela Pass posed insurmountable challenges, hindering connectivity in the region. However, thanks to the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, Arunachal Pradesh has successfully established all-weather connectivity. Chief Minister Khandu commended the exceptional work carried out by the Border Roads Organization (@BROindia) stating their incredible efforts.