Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 11 urged the youths of the country to visit border villages as part of the 'Vibrant Village Programme' (VVP).

He urged the youths while responding to a tweet from Amrit Mahotsav's handle, and said, “Must have been a memorable experience. I would urge others, particularly the youth of India, to visit border villages. It would acquaint our youth with different cultures and give them an opportunity to experience the hospitality of those living there”.

Must have been a memorable experience. I would urge others, particularly the youth of India, to visit border villages. It would acquaint our youth with different cultures and give them an opportunity to experience the hospitality of those living there. https://t.co/9NwzhvdrAn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2023

It is worth mentioning that as a part of the initiative, the youth from Odisha is on a visit to Kibithoo and Tuting villages in Arunachal Pradesh.

Vibrant Villages Programme is giving youngsters an opportunity to learn about the lifestyle, tribes, folk music and handicrafts of this northeast region and immerse themselves in its local flavours and natural beauty.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 10 launched the 'Vibrant Villages Programme' in Arunachal Pradesh's Kibithoo.

During the inauguration, he said that one can encroach even pin's top worth of our land as well as no one has the power to cast an evil eye on us.

Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the Government of India has approved the VVP with central components of Rs 4,800 crore including Rs 2,500 crore exclusively for road connectivity for the Financial Years 2022-23 to 2025-26.

VVP is a centrally sponsored scheme under which 2967 villages in 46 blocks of 19 districts abutting the northern border in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand & Himachal Pradesh, and UT of Ladakh have been identified for comprehensive development.

In the first phase, 662 villages have been identified for priority coverage, which includes 455 villages in Arunachal Pradesh.

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