On July 18, the district and sessions judge in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh, rejected the anticipatory bail plea of BJP MLA Lokam Tassar, who is accused of allegedly raping a pregnant woman on July 4 at his 6 Kilo residence near state capital Itanagar. The MLA from Koloriang constituency had moved the application, following a complaint from a 24-year-old woman that the legislator had allegedly raped her.

A case has already been registered at Itanagar Women’s Police Station. Tassar has been absconding since then. During the voting for the presidential election at the legislative assembly on July 18, Tassar was the only absentee. Police went to Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly expecting that the absconding Mla Lokam Tassar would come to cast his vote.

Police have also raided two of his home at Naharlagun and Itanagar but could not find him. “We will arrest him as soon as he is found. Since he is absconding, efforts have been initiated to nab him,” Itanagar SDPO Kamdam Sikom said.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief minister Pema Khandu has said that the BJP will take strict action against the MLA if the court finds the allegations against him true. “The law will take its own course, and no one is above the law,” said the chief minister.

Sange Dakpe Loda, the counsel appearing for the complainant, objected granting pre-arrest bail to the applicant, citing that the crime committed upon the victim being heinous in nature, and there is possibility of the applicant influencing and alluring the witnesses, if given bail by the court. The lawyer also argued that granting pre-arrest bail to Tassar would “set a bad precedent by which criminals committing similar offences will have the liberty to take shield of provisions of the CPC and will further convey a wrong message in the society.”

The counsel for the MLA submitted that neither the petitioner committed rape upon nor had consensual sexual intercourse with the victim at any point of time. The allegations levelled against the petitioner being serious in nature capable of ruining his public image, he is willing to cooperate with the investigation by joining the IO as and when called for.

He further submitted that the investigating officer did not summon Tassam to join the probe till July 18 but conducted a raid at his home on July 13 in his absence. “The petitioner being the people’s representative does respect the rule of law. Therefore, he will abide by any bail conditions which may be imposed upon him,” the counsel argued.

The Court of Gote Mega, Sessions Judge, Yupia, however, found the application for anticipatory bail devoid of merits and rejected the plea. “Whether or not the alleged crime was committed on the relevant day, is subject to the rule of evidence which can’t be decided at this stage. Nevertheless, having regard to the position and status of the petitioner, it is necessary that he should join the ongoing criminal investigation by making himself available before the investigating officer of the case at the earliest occasion.,” observed the judge.

While talking to media persons, Loda expressed surprise over the fact that the police official did not object in court to the MLA’s plea for anticipatory bail. The case diary was made weak and the Assembly Speaker’s approval letter, which is needed for arrest of any MLA, was also not submitted before the court, alleged Loda.

Earlier, the complainant had narrated on camera how Tassar dragged her to the bathroom of his home and raped her there. When she told him that she would file an FIR against him, the MLA allegedly retorted saying that no law could do any harm to him. The woman and her family members have now appealed to Khandu government to act against the MLA and ensure justice for them.