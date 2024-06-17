Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju held a meeting with Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital on June 16.

Taking to social media, Rijiju acknowledged the meeting and expressed his appreciation for Kharge's valuable life experiences shared during their interaction. "Together, we all will work for the nation," the Minister stated, indicating a spirit of cooperation.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes just days before the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, scheduled to commence on June 24. This session will witness the oath and affirmation of newly elected Lok Sabha members, followed by the election of the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Further, President Droupadi Murmu is expected to address a joint sitting of both Houses, outlining the government's vision and agenda for the upcoming tenure.

While the Lok Sabha proceedings will commence on June 24, the Rajya Sabha session is slated to begin on June 27. The Parliament session is expected to conclude on July 3, after a month-long legislative exercise.