Of the total 19 labourers who were reported missing from Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh, seven of them have been rescued today.

The seven rescued workers were found in poor health conditions. It is still unclear who rescued the persons and from where.

The rescued workers have been identified as – Abdul Ami, Majidul Ali, Monowar Hussain, Joinair Ali, Inamul Hussain, Khairul Islam, Hamidul Hussain

Speaking to India Today NE exclusively, Deputy Commissioner of Kurung Kumey District, Bengia Nighe said, “Our search team did not rescue the workers but they did go out searching for the workers near the jungle area. By 12:30 am, 7 labourers were recovered in weak conditions. Food and medicines have been provided to the rescued workers and they were believed to have been kept at a camp of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).”

“The workers are being looked after. Their statements will be recorded once their health improves,” added Bengia.

It may be mentioned here that the 19 labourers, mostly hailing from various districts of Assam’s Bongaigaon, Kamrup, Kokrajhar and Goalpara, were engaged in road construction work under Border Roads Organisation.

They allegedly fled from their camp at Huri in Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh, on the night of July 5, ostensibly after being denied permission to go home and celebrate Eid.

It is speculated that the workers fled deep into the dense forest following which there were no information on their whereabouts since then due to poor mobile and road connectivity.

Kurung Kumey Deputy Commissioner Nighee Bengia informed that while a rescue team was already conducting a search operation, an SDRF team was on its way to Damin, and an IAF helicopter had been requisitioned.

“The route they took was through the jungle, there is no road there. The area is inhospitable, filled with deep gorges, steep hills, poisonous snakes and a river. That is why the rescue operation has been so difficult,” Bengia said.

The Deputy Commissioner added that it was normal for labourers to be brought from Assam and other states for big construction projects in Arunachal. Many tribes in the state do not engage in construction labour, he said.

On why the labourers decided to “escape”, Bengia said there was no clarity. “In the last few weeks, two subcontractors (who had got the labourers from Assam) went home, leaving the workers behind at the camp.

There may have been a ration problem, or a financial problem… The contractor who pays money was not there for many days. Also, Eid was coming up,” the officer said. “But all this is speculation. We do not know why they left.”