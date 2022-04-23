Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang, along with Speaker LB Das and other Sikkim ministers and MLAs, arrived in Arunachal on Friday ahead of 'Arunachal-Sikkim cultural exchange programme’ on Saturday in Dirang subdivision of West Kameng district.

As per reports, On his second day of visit in Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister P.S. Golay arrived at Tawang. The Chief Minister and his entourage were warmly greeted by the Tawang MLA and local officials at Sela Pass (13,700 ft) before entering Tawang town.

The Chief Minister paid a visit to the heritage 16th century Ngyomsa monastery in Tawang town. He was extended a traditional welcome by the local people of Tawang.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister paid his respects to the martyrs of the 1962 Indo-China war memorial. He greeted Army leaders and soldiers and expressed gratitude for their selfless service to the country. According to the press release, he also visited the Tawang monastery and prayed for Sikkim and its people.

The Chief Minister is accompanied by the Speaker, ministers, MLAs and government officials for the Sikkim-Arunachal Pradesh cultural exchange programme. He was specially invited by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu for the programme held as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and 50th anniversary of Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister’s press secretary Bikash Basnet informs.