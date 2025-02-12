Six State Forest Service (SFS) officers from Arunachal Pradesh have been promoted to the Indian Forest Service (IFS) under the Joint AGMUT Cadre.

The promotions were approved by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) under Sub-Regulation 3 of Regulation 7 of the Indian Forest Service (Appointment by Promotion) Regulations, 1966.

The officers selected for the 2019 and 2020 promotion quota vacancies in the Arunachal Pradesh segment of the AGMUT Cadre are- Aduk Paron, Bijoy Pradhan, Poosam Thanga, Millo Tamang, Nani Sha and Somkhim Mossang.



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The Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change issued the order, marking a key career milestone for these officers, who will now take on greater responsibilities in forest conservation and environmental management.

Taking to social media platform X, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated the newly promoted officers, stating:

"Congratulations to the six State Forest Service officers from Arunachal Pradesh on their promotion to the Indian Forest Service. Your dedication, hard work & commitment have paid off. Wishing you all great success in your new roles."

The promotion of these officers is expected to bolster efforts in forest conservation, wildlife protection, and environmental sustainability in the region, which holds vast ecological significance.