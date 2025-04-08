The Nirjuli Police in Arunachal have successfully recovered another stolen two-wheeler and apprehended the accused from Assam.



A police team led by Sub-Inspector Mahanth Prasad, along with ASI D. Tsering, Constable Tana Budh Tara, and Constable Rohit Dada, acted on credible intelligence to trace the suspect, identified as Chandan Mondal (24), a resident of Chirang district, Assam. He was taken into custody from his native village in connection with Nirjuli PS Case No. 25/25 registered under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).



The stolen scooty was recovered and formally seized following the completion of necessary legal procedures.



With this latest recovery, a total of eight stolen vehicles have been retrieved in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) under the ongoing Cops and Community campaign aimed at curbing vehicle thefts.



Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, has commended the efforts of the team and urged the public to remain vigilant. He encouraged citizens to report any suspicious activity or unverified vehicles to their nearest police station.