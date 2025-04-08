Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Jitan Ram Manjhi, conducted a two-day official visit to the Lower Dibang Valley district to evaluate the progress and implementation of various central government schemes and developmental projects.

During a comprehensive review meeting with district officials, the Minister expressed satisfaction over the execution of government initiatives and urged that the benefits of these programs must effectively reach the intended beneficiaries. He assured that any challenges faced at the grassroots level would be escalated to higher authorities for swift redressal and emphasized the importance of aligning local efforts with the broader developmental goals of the Union Government.

Minister Manjhi focused on a wide array of critical sectors including education, public distribution, healthcare, water supply, rural connectivity, power infrastructure, Anganwadi services, irrigation, law and order, and ongoing skill development initiatives. Particular attention was paid to the student-teacher ratio, timely disbursement of scholarships and stipends, expansion of potable water infrastructure, and progress in connecting remote villages to highways and power grids.

Local MLA from Dambuk, Puinnyo Apum, raised pressing demands including the establishment of a State Bank of India branch in Dambuk to facilitate government subsidy disbursements and the formulation of a comprehensive water supply scheme to support the area's growing population, especially around the DMP campsite.

Deputy Commissioner Soumya Saurabh provided a detailed overview of the district’s development status and proposed vocational training in hospitality for local youth to boost tourism prospects in the region.

As part of his visit, Minister Manjhi toured the Government Secondary School Jia-II, where he interacted with students, community members, and local leaders. He underscored the role of vocational education in empowering youth through MSME-related opportunities. The Minister also visited sites under MGNREGA and PMAY(G), interacted with beneficiaries, and reviewed essential infrastructure including the water treatment plant and the Primary Health Centre at Jia.