The Uttar Pradesh government has invited Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Governor Lt. Gen. KT Parnaik (Retd) to the Maha Kumbh mela at Prayagraj scheduled for 2025.

Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Jayveer Singh and Minister of State for Environment Krishnapal Malik extended the invitation when they called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on December 23.

The Kumbh mela is scheduled from January 13 to February 26.

Accepting the invitation for the event, Parnaik thanked UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as per an official communique.

Parnaik highlighted the religious events in the state and places of religious interest including Parasuram Kund, Malinithan, and Tawang Monastery and hoped that the Prayagraj Mahakumbh would showcase India's vibrant cultural, devotional, and religious essence.

He also extended an invitation to the ministers and the people of Uttar Pradesh to visit Arunachal.

The UP ministers also invited Khandu to attend the religious event.

"Happy to receive a formal invitation for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 from Shri Jayveer Singh Ji, Hon Minister for Tourism & Culture and Shri KP Malik Ji, Hon Minister of State for Forest, Environment & Climate Change, Government of Uttar Pradesh," Khandu said in a social media post.

The Maha Kumbh mela, a festival that exemplifies the rich Sanatan heritage, is expected to witness a historic gathering of 40-45 crore devotees from India and abroad at the sacred confluence of Triveni Sangam.

Scheduled from January 13, 2025 (Paush Purnima Snan) to February 26, 2025 (Maha Shivratri Snan), this grand event embodies spiritual devotion and India's cultural grandeur, the chief minister said in a post on X.

"Scientific precision, such as the astrological alignment of the sun, moon, and jupiter in the zodiac sign aquarius (kumbha), determines the auspicious timings of this celestial festival. This blend of faith and science makes Maha Kumbh a remarkable global event," he said.

"I have urged the Hon’ble ministers to expand the scope of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat activities between Uttar Pradesh and Arunachal," Khandu added.