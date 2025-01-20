Vantara, the renowned rescue center founded by philanthropist Anant Ambani, is set to welcome 20 elephants—10 males, 8 females, a sub-adult, and a calf—rescued from the exploitative logging industry in Arunachal Pradesh.

This initiative, supported by the Supreme Court-appointed High Powered Committee, ensures a brighter future for these elephants and their former owners, who will transition to humane employment roles at Vantara.

The elephants, including calves and injured adults, will live chain-free in an environment mirroring their natural habitat.

The rescue highlights a shift toward animal welfare, sustainable livelihoods, and forest conservation, addressing the decline in private elephant ownership post-logging bans.

Local forest officers and veterinarians have lauded Vantara’s approach, emphasizing the need for advanced medical facilities and lifelong care.



Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma refutes reports of elephants being transported from state

This initiative not only rescues elephants from harsh conditions but also provides a model of coexistence and compassion for both animals and communities.

Earlier today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has categorically denied reports circulating on social media about the alleged transportation of elephants from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh to Vantara, Gujarat.

The visuals, which went viral on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, showed elephants being transported in large ambulances on Guwahati highways, sparking widespread speculation.

Several media outlets picked up the story, demanding an explanation from the Assam government. However, addressing the claims, the Chief Minister took to social media to clarify the situation.

In a tweet, he stated, "It is hereby clarified that no elephants have been transported from Assam in the recent past. Certain news items and social media posts published linking Assam to such activities are completely unwarranted and false."