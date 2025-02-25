Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be visiting Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, his office said.

During his visit to Kamle district, the vice president will preside as the chief guest at the first-ever joint mega Nyokum Yullo celebration on Kamporijo Circle in the northeastern state.



This is a developing story.



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