The united forum of 15 opposition parties of Assam, including the Congress, will support Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, which will commence on January 14 from Manipur, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said.

This movement, led by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, is set to witness the participation of 14 opposition parties during its Assam leg, which spans from January 18 to January 25.

The United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA), a coalition of 15 parties including the Indian National Congress, has pledged its support for this initiative.



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The UOFA, which aligns with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), comprises various political entities such as the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Raijor Dal, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), Communist Party of India (CPI), Jatiya Dal-Asom, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI(ML)), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The decision to back the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' was made during a virtual meeting of forum leaders, as announced by Lurinjyoti Gogoi, president of the AJP and general secretary of the UOFA.



The collective aim of these parties is to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). Details regarding the involvement of these opposition parties in the Assam segment of the yatra are expected to be finalized soon, with plans for representatives to meet with Rahul Gandhi during the event.

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is anticipated to conclude in Mumbai, marking a significant episode in the ongoing political narrative of India.