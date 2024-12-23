In a successful operation led by South Salmara-Mankachar Police, 16 illegal Bangladeshi nationals, including 7 men, 4 women, and 5 children, were intercepted after arriving in Guwahati from Bengaluru via train.



Their onward movement towards South Salmara-Mankachar district raised suspicions, leading to their apprehension.



As per sources, all the suspected Bangladeshi nationals were taking shelter at a local's residence. Among the detained, two have been identified as



Upon investigation, authorities confirmed their Bangladeshi nationality. The detained individuals, identified as Zakir Sk, Md Mehdi Hasan, Rumana Aktar, Md Rizwan Hawaldar, Jamal Sk, Beauty Begum, Munni Begum, Nushrat Zahan, Rustom Sk, Rubel Qureshi, Chand Mia, and five children, are now being repatriated across the border in accordance with established procedures.



The operation highlights the vigilance of the South Salmara Police in addressing unauthorized cross-border movements.





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